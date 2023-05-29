Korea Investment CORP Has $57.37 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 442,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 41,996 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of Progressive worth $57,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 29.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Progressive by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Progressive by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Progressive by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total value of $70,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,846.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,708 shares of company stock valued at $927,717 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Progressive Stock Down 0.3 %

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Progressive from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.13.

PGR stock opened at $128.49 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $108.64 and a twelve month high of $149.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.13, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.16.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

