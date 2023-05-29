Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lessened its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,995 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.06% of Cardinal Health worth $10,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 124,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,574,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 198,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,249,000 after purchasing an additional 39,753 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 356.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 197,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,199,000 after purchasing an additional 154,441 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 105,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 34,955 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.23.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $82.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $87.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 113.79%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

