MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 907,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,098 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in MetLife were worth $65,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in MetLife by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,676,000 after buying an additional 5,876,930 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,714,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,128,000 after buying an additional 582,095 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MetLife by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,917,000 after buying an additional 158,496 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in MetLife by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,504,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,004,000 after buying an additional 206,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MetLife by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,211,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,436,000 after buying an additional 121,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $51.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 93.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

See Also

