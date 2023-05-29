Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 238,799 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $62,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.77.

Eaton Stock Performance

Eaton stock opened at $182.46 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $183.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.98.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 53.67%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.