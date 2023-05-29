M Holdings Securities Inc. Decreases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,573 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 53.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $751,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,634 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $207,728,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,493,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $119,783,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP stock opened at $101.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $123.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.62.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Capital One Financial downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.58.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

