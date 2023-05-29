Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total value of $1,767,782.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,846,306.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total value of $1,767,782.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at $14,846,306.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,741 shares of company stock valued at $10,218,737. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.0 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $725.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $786.97 and a 200 day moving average of $758.04. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $837.55. The firm has a market cap of $79.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $850.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

