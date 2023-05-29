Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,849 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.2% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loews Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 140,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,352,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 6,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 444,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,233,000 after buying an additional 261,708 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,944,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 947.3% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $118,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $118,987.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 761,854 shares worth $30,767,259. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $124.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $126.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.51.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

