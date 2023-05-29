BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 5,372 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,372 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $7,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $347,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 75,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.62.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.0 %

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,787.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,841 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $173.23 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.33 and a 12-month high of $182.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 36.93%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.