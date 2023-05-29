Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 1,862 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $15,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,651,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,281,573,000 after acquiring an additional 599,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,158,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,608,781,000 after acquiring an additional 22,604 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,775,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $621,567,000 after acquiring an additional 678,694 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,657,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $371,318,000 after acquiring an additional 264,011 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,583,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,605,000 after acquiring an additional 947,497 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares in the company, valued at $776,773.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,167 shares of company stock worth $32,403,063. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MSI opened at $284.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $285.86 and its 200-day moving average is $270.30. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $299.43.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 44.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.67.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.