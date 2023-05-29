Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,834 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $15,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 234.2% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total value of $294,721.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,320,729.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.07, for a total value of $5,822,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 868,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,460,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total value of $294,721.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,414 shares in the company, valued at $33,320,729.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 366,859 shares of company stock valued at $75,582,473. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $228.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 72.95, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.76 and a 52-week high of $232.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.