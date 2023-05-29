Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $12,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 243,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,228,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,503,000 after acquiring an additional 125,466 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $108.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.92. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.78 and a 1 year high of $139.47.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.79.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.