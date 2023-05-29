McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $13,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in McKesson by 2.4% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

McKesson Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCK opened at $387.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $298.69 and a one year high of $401.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $368.91 and its 200-day moving average is $368.77.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.