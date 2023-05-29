Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $12,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in General Mills by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in General Mills by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in General Mills by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in General Mills by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Mills by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 27,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GIS stock opened at $84.18 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.94 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

