Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 21,702 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $10,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

EW stock opened at $82.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.65. The company has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $107.92.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $343,579.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,035.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $343,579.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,035.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $540,840.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,868.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 189,091 shares of company stock valued at $16,232,258. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

