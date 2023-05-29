T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 639,862 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 464,636 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $89,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 2,287 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $324,639.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,376.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,219,156.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $324,639.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,376.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,019 shares of company stock worth $16,473,970 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $135.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $162.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.03. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.76 and a 1-year high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.30.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

