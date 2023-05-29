Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 98.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,968 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.16.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.9 %

FISV stock opened at $113.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,745. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Further Reading

