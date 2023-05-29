Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 28,088 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,806 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,088 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.06% of Southwest Airlines worth $11,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LUV. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Melius cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $29.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $46.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.01.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

