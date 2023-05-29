Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118,254 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.14% of Equinix worth $84,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $255,143.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $163,157.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,738.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $255,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,521.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,899 shares of company stock valued at $14,268,740 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQIX stock opened at $729.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.58, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $710.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $697.91. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $762.51.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 154.47%.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $755.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $835.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $781.11.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

