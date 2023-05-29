Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $10.43 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,411 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 29,463 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $10,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $30.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $44.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.18.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.60%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

