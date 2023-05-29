First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 652 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CF. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in CF Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter worth $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter worth $232,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter worth $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.71.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF opened at $62.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.46. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.70%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

