STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STE. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of STERIS by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 61,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,155,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STE shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.40.

STE stock opened at $200.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.42. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $159.21 and a 12 month high of $236.10. The company has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.33, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 2.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 175.70%.

In other STERIS news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

