First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 79,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after buying an additional 16,091 shares in the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTE. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $59.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $148.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. Equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

