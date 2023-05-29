Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 23,707 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,707 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $24,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $273.83 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $218.88 and a one year high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.43.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on APD. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.83.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

