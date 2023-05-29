Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,522 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.08% of Eversource Energy worth $24,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 64.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,067,000 after acquiring an additional 891,641 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,413,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,462,474,000 after purchasing an additional 871,683 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,064,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,901,000 after buying an additional 830,693 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,038,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,708,000 after buying an additional 545,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 22,751.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 516,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 514,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Argus lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.92.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE ES opened at $68.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.45. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $67.93 and a one year high of $94.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.46.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.75%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

