Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,602 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Centene were worth $21,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 1,401.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 43,247 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Centene by 104.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 22,382 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Centene by 10.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:CNC opened at $62.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.56. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens lowered their price target on Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

