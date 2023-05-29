Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV grew its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 143.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,098 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $13,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of YUM. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $544,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,962,442.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,348 shares of company stock worth $4,068,713 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of research firms have commented on YUM. Barclays raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.11.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $129.86 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.48. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

