Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 85,791 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of American International Group worth $24,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,627,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $789,455,000 after purchasing an additional 173,366 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,542,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $500,577,000 after acquiring an additional 694,978 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,552,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,636,000 after acquiring an additional 15,865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in American International Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,281,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,024,000 after acquiring an additional 273,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,187,000 after purchasing an additional 63,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $54.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $64.88.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of American International Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.07.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

