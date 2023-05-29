Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $29.63 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,365 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $29,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADM. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 1.3 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $72.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.36 and a 200 day moving average of $83.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $70.02 and a 12-month high of $98.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

