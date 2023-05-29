Destination Wealth Management Sells 1,337 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Destination Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $127.03 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $127.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.56 billion, a PE ratio of 552.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,152,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,474,960 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.17.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Recommended Stories

