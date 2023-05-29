Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $388.44 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $474.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $404.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $417.80.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 311 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.30, for a total value of $127,292.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,385.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total value of $1,238,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,268.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.30, for a total value of $127,292.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,385.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,537 shares of company stock worth $6,404,608. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $408.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $445.78.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

