Sei Investments Co. Trims Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,015 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 68,399 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Ross Stores worth $25,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROST. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,218,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 314.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,741,831 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $146,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,619 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 478.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,158,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,595,000 after acquiring an additional 957,849 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,046,000. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $103.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $122.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.30. The company has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $3,947,565. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.76.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading

