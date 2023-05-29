American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,345 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in American International Group were worth $12,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE AIG opened at $54.07 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.70.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.07.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.