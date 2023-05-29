ING Groep NV Purchases 15,937 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,937 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $11,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 109,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Boston Scientific by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 145,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,728,000 after buying an additional 18,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $51.06 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $54.17. The company has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a PE ratio of 86.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $321,542.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,398.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 259,627 shares of company stock worth $13,157,519. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Featured Articles

