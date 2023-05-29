Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 4,497 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,544 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $25,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allstate Corp grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,860 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $340.26 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.79 and a 1 year high of $389.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $361.34 and a 200 day moving average of $337.78. The stock has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $304.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $368.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.50.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.