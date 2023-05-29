Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys 169 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HON opened at $193.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.10 and its 200 day moving average is $197.94. The stock has a market cap of $128.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.51%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Articles

