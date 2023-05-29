M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $967,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $378.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $335.14 and a 200-day moving average of $324.22. The company has a market capitalization of $168.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.28 and a 52-week high of $383.76.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Netflix from $415.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Netflix from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.75.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

