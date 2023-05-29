M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys 311 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF opened at $259.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.99. The firm has a market cap of $66.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $259.67.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

