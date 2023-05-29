BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Lowers Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,656 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in FedEx by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total transaction of $30,594,828.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,459,759 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,700,637.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Argus increased their target price on FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.81.

Shares of FDX opened at $224.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 39.72%.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

