BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Trims Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 80.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 16,871 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,662,000 after acquiring an additional 127,695 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $5,907,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after acquiring an additional 511,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $40.61 on Monday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $52.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.87 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 19.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WTRG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Northcoast Research downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Utilities

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin purchased 37,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,515,871.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,871.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.