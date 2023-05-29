BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Increases Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,691 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,829,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,251,133,000 after purchasing an additional 686,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,308,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $786,882,000 after acquiring an additional 336,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in V.F. by 21.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $746,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404,458 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,490,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $369,023,000 after acquiring an additional 386,948 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,873,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,850 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:VFC opened at $18.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $51.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average of $25.93.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 387.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

