The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,591 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank grew its stake in Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA opened at $203.63 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.50 billion, a PE ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.75) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

