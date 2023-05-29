BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $2.64 Million Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned about 0.25% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $890,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 250,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,267,000 after purchasing an additional 135,895 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,327,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USPH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Richard Binstein sold 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $91,810.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,906 shares in the company, valued at $998,326.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $193,016.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,130.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard Binstein sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $91,810.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,326.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,814 shares of company stock worth $484,853. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USPH opened at $102.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.30 and a twelve month high of $131.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.69 and a 200-day moving average of $95.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.35.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $148.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.63%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

(Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.