BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 541 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,956 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $157.24 on Monday. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $116.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.54.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.50.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

