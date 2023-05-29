BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 155 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,848 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.13.

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $975,348.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares in the company, valued at $23,532,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,240 shares in the company, valued at $23,532,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,569,905 shares of company stock worth $2,773,479,413 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $146.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.96. The company has a market capitalization of $394.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.90 and a fifty-two week high of $154.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

