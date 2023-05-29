Destination Wealth Management Buys 100 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $29,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $299.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $392,625.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,350,063. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.56, for a total transaction of $307,263.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 36,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,134.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $392,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 35,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,350,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,902 shares of company stock valued at $18,939,902. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $329.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $84.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $243.17 and a one year high of $354.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $329.68 and its 200 day moving average is $311.52.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

