BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,519 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822,762 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,432,900,000 after purchasing an additional 491,837 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 167.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,591 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $341,730,000 after purchasing an additional 452,691 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 391.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $176,495,000 after purchasing an additional 307,936 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3,891.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 268,298 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $122,478,000 after buying an additional 261,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock opened at $507.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $495.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.93. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $443.20 and a fifty-two week high of $564.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 10th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.72.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

