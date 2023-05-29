BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,462 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPL. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 989.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Price Performance

Shares of PPL stock opened at $26.01 on Monday. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average is $28.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. PPL’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.