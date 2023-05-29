SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after buying an additional 1,403,492 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,546,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,939,000 after acquiring an additional 88,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 978,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,038,000 after purchasing an additional 164,256 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after purchasing an additional 536,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $180.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.99. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

