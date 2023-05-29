BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 75 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,418 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Target were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Target by 3,577.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Target by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 191.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays began coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Target Stock Performance

Target stock opened at $138.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $183.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.57 and its 200 day moving average is $160.41.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.59%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

