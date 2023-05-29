BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Trims Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,244,000 after buying an additional 1,016,798 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 194.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,988,000 after acquiring an additional 804,708 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,605,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,394,000 after purchasing an additional 461,425 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 361.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 325,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,077,000 after purchasing an additional 255,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Waste Management by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,069,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,613,000 after purchasing an additional 249,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $161.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.89 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The company has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.08.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

